Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:37 AM

122 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Greenwood, IN

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
20 Units Available
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$914
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,353
1436 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
16 Units Available
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$872
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,309
1320 sqft
Community has classic brick architecture, manicured grounds, and laundry facilities. Units include oversized windows, vast living areas, and designer finishes. Located close to grocery stores and shopping options.
Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
21 Units Available
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$885
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Utilities included in rent. Apartments and townhouses available. All units include lots of closet space and in-unit laundry hookups. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym and pool. Adjacent to Woodman Park and near schools.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$885
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1206 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Devonshire Apartments in Greenwood, IN is currently leasing 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments on Indianapolis' south side.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
8 Units Available
Mission Hills Apartments
1014 Mission Hills Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$824
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property includes deluxe features like gym, pool, tanning beds and fishing ponds. On-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Property is conveniently located close to I-65 and within walking distance of retail stores and restaurants.
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
32 Units Available
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$720
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$847
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1452 sqft
Ideally located within minutes of I-69 as well as the Greenwood Park Mall and Greendale Center. Residents have access to top features like a clubhouse, pool and gym. One- and two bedroom units available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
22 Units Available
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1195 sqft
Pool, gym, tanning beds and tech center are all on site. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are carpeted with walk-in closets. Close to I-65 and I-465 and minutes from shopping and dining.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1278 sqft
Nestled in 27 acres near I-65 and 20 minutes from Downtown Indianapolis. Amenities include a fitness center, cyber cafe, playground, and pool. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and new appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
6 Units Available
Honey Creek Apartments
1786 Honey Lane, Greenwood, IN
2 Bedrooms
$805
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$870
1083 sqft
Honey Creek apartments have the perfect location, great amenities, spacious floor plans, and are easily within your budget.
Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
1 Unit Available
Greenwood Oaks
714 Connors Dr, Greenwood, IN
2 Bedrooms
$999
1285 sqft
Greenwood Oaks offers a superb location in Greenwood, Indiana just minutes off I-65, adjacent to Craig Park and the Valle Vista Golf Course. We are only minutes from the Greenwood Park Mall and within the exceptional Greenwood School District.

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
601 Cross Wind Drive
601 Cross Wind Drive, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1355 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1894 Woodfield Drive
1894 Woodfield Drive, Greenwood, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
3083 sqft
Located in Greenwood this home minutes to Greenwood, State Rd 135, Dyes Wall Country Club and so much more! This property features a formal dining room, a huge great room and a lovely, eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets and stainless appliances.

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1449 Green Spring Way
1449 Green Spring Way, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1680 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2785 Grand Fir Drive
2785 Grand Fir Drive, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1362 sqft
Coming Soon Wonderful Greenwood Location! - Fabulous Home in Wonderful Greenwood location! Super, Open Floor Plan in this Village Pines 2 Story with 3 Bedrooms & 2.

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
614 Greenway Street
614 Greenway Street, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1548 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1647 Sweetgum Drive
1647 Sweetgum Drive, Greenwood, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1622 sqft
Fantastic 4BD, 2BA home. This home is in immaculate condition. Features an open floor plan. Upgrades in this home include: 9ft ceilings, double vanity, garden tub with separate shower in master and walk-in closets, ceiling fans in all rooms.
Results within 1 mile of Greenwood
Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
18 Units Available
South Franklin
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Eight minutes from downtown-Indianapolis, the Keeneland Crest Apartments offer high-end amenities in a comfortable community. Enjoy remodeled units with ample storage and outdoor living-space, as well as a pool, sundeck, cyber cafe, parking, and car-wash.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Hartshire Lakes Apartments
3170 Hartshire South Dr, Bargersville, IN
1 Bedroom
$865
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1165 sqft
Comfort and charm await at lovely Hartshire Lakes, located in Bargersville, IN! Join our community and enjoy a range of awesome features and amenities.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
South Franklin
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1379 sqft
Redwood™ Indianapolis is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
South Perry
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$839
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1315 sqft
Autumn Chase apartment homes in Southport, Indiana are located a quick 11 miles south of downtown Indianapolis.

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
South Perry
3241 Remington Drive
3241 Remington Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
984 sqft
Enjoy this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home that has a lot to offer!! Large home with great gourmet kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space. Large bedrooms are accommodating to everyone.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
South Perry
8884 Summer Walk Dr. W
8884 Summer Walk Drive West, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1304 sqft
Coming Soon! Beautifully Renovated Greenwood Home! - Beautiful 3 bed, 2 Bath home nestled in a quiet neighborhood. Private tree-lined homesite with a beautiful lawn. The open kitchen looks into the huge family room. A must see! (RLNE5273261)

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
3481 Enclave Crossing
3481 Enclave Xing, Bargersville, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,835
2390 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
97 Hilltop Farms Boulevard
97 Hilltop Farms Boulevard, New Whiteland, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2056 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home that comes with 2056 SqFt of living space with garage!! Huge open floor plan, large kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space.

July 2020 Greenwood Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Greenwood Rent Report. Greenwood rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greenwood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Greenwood rents declined slightly over the past month

Greenwood rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Greenwood stand at $751 for a one-bedroom apartment and $930 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Greenwood's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Indianapolis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Greenwood, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Indianapolis metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Beech Grove has the least expensive rents in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $848; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.2%.
    • Over the past year, Fishers is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 5.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,147, while one-bedrooms go for $926.
    • Zionsville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,620; rents increased 0.2% over the past month and 2.3% over the past year.

    Greenwood rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Greenwood, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Greenwood is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Indiana have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.7% in Fort Wayne and 1.2% in Evansville.
    • Greenwood's median two-bedroom rent of $930 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Greenwood's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Greenwood than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Greenwood.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Indianapolis
    $710
    $880
    0.2%
    1.2%
    Carmel
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Fishers
    $930
    $1,150
    0.3%
    -5.9%
    Noblesville
    $890
    $1,100
    0.9%
    3%
    Greenwood
    $750
    $930
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Plainfield
    $820
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Brownsburg
    $770
    $960
    0
    0.4%
    Greenfield
    $760
    $940
    0.5%
    1.2%
    Beech Grove
    $690
    $850
    0
    3.2%
    Zionsville
    $1,310
    $1,620
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Avon
    $1,000
    $1,240
    0.4%
    2.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

