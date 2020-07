Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony dishwasher furnished in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access trash valet garage parking cats allowed coffee bar conference room courtyard

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. A rare find, Copper Chase at Stones Crossing is situated perfectly for the crossroads of city and rural living. Our modern, oversized floorplans and unrivaled amenities are sure to compliment any lifestyle. Residents enjoy 24-hour access to our state-of-the-art fitness center, Wi-Fi lounge and business center. Even your dog can get in shape with our Canine Agility Park! For sunbathers, our large sun deck and resort-style swimming pool are perfect for a relaxing summer day. Residents will also enjoy access to our outdoor grilling patio and picnic area, as well as our covered car care center complete with an industrial vacuum. We are located in the award-winning Center Grove School District, just minutes south of Main Street and a short drive to downtown Indianapolis. Call us today for a tour, and see why Copper Chase at Stones ...