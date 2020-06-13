Apartment List
106 Apartments for rent in Greenwood, IN with balcony

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
20 Units Available
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$925
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1436 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
23 Units Available
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$868
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,092
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,174
1320 sqft
Community has classic brick architecture, manicured grounds, and laundry facilities. Units include oversized windows, vast living areas, and designer finishes. Located close to grocery stores and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
10 Units Available
Mission Hills Apartments
1014 Mission Hills Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$784
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property includes deluxe features like gym, pool, tanning beds and fishing ponds. On-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Property is conveniently located close to I-65 and within walking distance of retail stores and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
$
11 Units Available
St. Andrews
1201 Carson Way, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$820
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
981 sqft
The apartments at St. Andrews in Greenwood, Indiana are minutes away from Greenwood Park Mall and seconds away from I-65. Choose from exciting 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans. Our apartment homes are perfectly suited for your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1206 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Devonshire Apartments in Greenwood, IN is currently leasing 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments on Indianapolis' south side.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Utilities included in rent. Apartments and townhouses available. All units include lots of closet space and in-unit laundry hookups. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym and pool. Adjacent to Woodman Park and near schools.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
4 Units Available
Courts of Valle Vista
716 Connors Drive, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$649
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$904
1009 sqft
Welcome home to Courts of Valle Vista Apartments, where your dreams of exceptional community living come true. Located in Greenwood, we are two minutes off I-65 via the Main Street exit and less than five minutes from I-465.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
6 Units Available
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1250 sqft
Welcome to Meridian Oaks Apartments a luxury apartment community in Greenwood. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes provide the comfort and style youre looking for.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1278 sqft
Nestled in 27 acres near I-65 and 20 minutes from Downtown Indianapolis. Amenities include a fitness center, cyber cafe, playground, and pool. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and new appliances.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
32 Units Available
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$710
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$847
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1452 sqft
Ideally located within minutes of I-69 as well as the Greenwood Park Mall and Greendale Center. Residents have access to top features like a clubhouse, pool and gym. One- and two bedroom units available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
1 Unit Available
Honey Creek Apartments
1786 Honey Lane, Greenwood, IN
2 Bedrooms
$805
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Honey Creek apartments have the perfect location, great amenities, spacious floor plans, and are easily within your budget.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
1894 Woodfield Drive
1894 Woodfield Drive, Greenwood, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3083 sqft
Located in Greenwood this home minutes to Greenwood, State Rd 135, Dyes Wall Country Club and so much more! This property features a formal dining room, a huge great room and a lovely, eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets and stainless appliances.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
847 Riverside Drive
847 Riverside Drive, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1364 sqft
Located in Greenwood off Madison and Fry Road close to the Greenwood Park Mall, restaurants, schools and downtown! Home features nice laminate flooring throughout. Nice kitchen with tons of storage. Carport, storage shed and front porch. No A/C.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
213 Frostwood Lane
213 Frostwood Lane, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1213 sqft
Corner Lot Home Facing Fountain Available Now Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
260 North Madison Avenue
260 N Madison Ave, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$525
420 sqft
Small 1br 1ba in desirable old town Greenwood. Fresh Paint and newer carpet.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
1350 HAMILTON Drive
1350 Hamilton Drive, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1924 sqft
Fabulous three bedroom condo includes formal dining room, great room with double sided gas log fireplace, den/library, sunroom and separate laundry room. Master suite has double sinks and walk-in closet. Huge bonus/bedroom above the garage.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
1163 Cherryfield Lane
1163 Cherryfield Lane, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1908 sqft
This remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home has a LARGE backyard! This home boasts hardwood floors, solid oak kitchen cabinets with newer tile flooring.

1 of 21

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
1597 Lacebark Drive
1597 Lacebark Dr, Greenwood, IN
2 Bedrooms
$995
1506 sqft
Beautiful two-bedroom, two full bath condo nestled in the trees. Condo is on upper level of building.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
70 East Main Street
70 East Main Street, Greenwood, IN
Studio
$895
Custom construction and large offices in this suite. Large reception with windows and leads out to useful balcony. Two 12x14 offices, all nicely carpeted. Common area restrooms. Tenant maintains inside space, building cleans common areas.
Results within 1 mile of Greenwood
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Hartshire Lakes Apartments
3170 Hartshire South Dr, Bargersville, IN
1 Bedroom
$800
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1165 sqft
Comfort and charm await at lovely Hartshire Lakes, located in Bargersville, IN! Join our community and enjoy a range of awesome features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
South Perry
3 Units Available
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Autumn Chase apartment homes in Southport, Indiana are located a quick 11 miles south of downtown Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
South Franklin
22 Units Available
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$749
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Eight minutes from downtown-Indianapolis, the Keeneland Crest Apartments offer high-end amenities in a comfortable community. Enjoy remodeled units with ample storage and outdoor living-space, as well as a pool, sundeck, cyber cafe, parking, and car-wash.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
South Franklin
Contact for Availability
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1379 sqft
Redwood™ Indianapolis is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
South Perry
1 Unit Available
8169 Whitaker Valley Boulevard
8169 Whitaker Valley Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1319 sqft
** UNIT PENDING ** This nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in Perry Township and is minutes from St. Francis Hospital, interstates, and Greenwood shopping.
City Guide for Greenwood, IN

Greenwood, Indiana, is one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. Since 2000, when the population was at a respectable 36,000 residents, there has been a population boom that spurred the community to a whopping 50,000.

Greenwood, Indiana, is one of those towns where the government officials saw the writing on the wall and decided to do something positive for the community. While many areas around it were hit hard by the economic downturn, Greenwood redoubled its efforts to attract and keep businesses that provided good-paying jobs for its citizens. As a result, this is a thriving city that is one of the fastest growing in the nation. It helps, a lot, that it is located so close to Indianapolis. With this prime location, the residents of Greenwood can take advantage of all that Indy, as it is called by Hoosiers, has to offer while retreating back to the lovely community of Greenwood when the party is over. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Greenwood, IN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Greenwood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

