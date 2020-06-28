All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 365 Winding Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
365 Winding Way
Last updated December 18 2019 at 9:51 PM

365 Winding Way

365 Winding Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

365 Winding Way, Carmel, IN 46032
Wilson Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great 4 bedroom tri-level within the Carmel Clay Schools! Home has an updated kitchen and tons of extra living space! The family room has a vaulted ceiling and fireplace. The fenced-in back yard includes a deck and plenty of space for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 365 Winding Way have any available units?
365 Winding Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 365 Winding Way have?
Some of 365 Winding Way's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 365 Winding Way currently offering any rent specials?
365 Winding Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 365 Winding Way pet-friendly?
No, 365 Winding Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 365 Winding Way offer parking?
No, 365 Winding Way does not offer parking.
Does 365 Winding Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 365 Winding Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 365 Winding Way have a pool?
No, 365 Winding Way does not have a pool.
Does 365 Winding Way have accessible units?
No, 365 Winding Way does not have accessible units.
Does 365 Winding Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 365 Winding Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 365 Winding Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 365 Winding Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis