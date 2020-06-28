365 Winding Way

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Great 4 bedroom tri-level within the Carmel Clay Schools! Home has an updated kitchen and tons of extra living space! The family room has a vaulted ceiling and fireplace. The fenced-in back yard includes a deck and plenty of space for entertaining.