Great 4 bedroom tri-level within the Carmel Clay Schools! Home has an updated kitchen and tons of extra living space! The family room has a vaulted ceiling and fireplace. The fenced-in back yard includes a deck and plenty of space for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 365 Winding Way have any available units?
365 Winding Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 365 Winding Way have?
Some of 365 Winding Way's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 365 Winding Way currently offering any rent specials?
365 Winding Way is not currently offering any rent specials.