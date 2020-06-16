Amenities

One of the most desriable condos in Wentworth, located across from the park/gazebo and facing the Meeting House! Granite countertops, modern colors, spacious floor plan, and much more! All the amenities this community has to offer are included, such as Fitness Facilities, Pools, Playgrounds, and Walking Trails. You cannot beat this location!



**Garage available at an additional cost. Please let us know if you're interested***

This property allows in person showings with an appointment. Contact for details.

Rafael Evans: 317.935.3304



Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes, include income from all adults)

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/12926-university-crescent-carmel-in-46032-usa-unit-1a/64b40d3e-9022-4954-abc4-1832fd59e486



