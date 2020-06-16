All apartments in Carmel
12926 University Crescent
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

12926 University Crescent

12926 University Cres · (317) 659-4715
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12926 University Cres, Carmel, IN 46032
Village of Westclay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 766 sqft



Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
One of the most desriable condos in Wentworth, located across from the park/gazebo and facing the Meeting House! Granite countertops, modern colors, spacious floor plan, and much more! All the amenities this community has to offer are included, such as Fitness Facilities, Pools, Playgrounds, and Walking Trails. You cannot beat this location!

**Garage available at an additional cost. Please let us know if you're interested***
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Granite countertops,Tile in wet areas,Dishwasher,All community amenities included,Walk-in closet,Blinds,Dogs ok,Cats ok,Washer and dryer
This property allows in person showings with an appointment. Contact for details.
Rafael Evans: 317.935.3304

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes, include income from all adults)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/12926-university-crescent-carmel-in-46032-usa-unit-1a/64b40d3e-9022-4954-abc4-1832fd59e486

(RLNE5713447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12926 University Crescent have any available units?
12926 University Crescent has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12926 University Crescent have?
Some of 12926 University Crescent's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12926 University Crescent currently offering any rent specials?
12926 University Crescent isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12926 University Crescent pet-friendly?
Yes, 12926 University Crescent is pet friendly.
Does 12926 University Crescent offer parking?
Yes, 12926 University Crescent does offer parking.
Does 12926 University Crescent have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12926 University Crescent offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12926 University Crescent have a pool?
Yes, 12926 University Crescent has a pool.
Does 12926 University Crescent have accessible units?
No, 12926 University Crescent does not have accessible units.
Does 12926 University Crescent have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12926 University Crescent has units with dishwashers.
Does 12926 University Crescent have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12926 University Crescent has units with air conditioning.
