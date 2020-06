Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

1B/1Bath Duplex Units Available In The Heart Of Wrigleyville *Short Term Rental Option Available* SPECIAL NEW LEASE INCENTIVE: $1,500 short term rate through 4/30/20. Rental rate raises to $1950 as of 5/01/20 through remainder of lease. 1B/1Bath Duplexes in a Wonderful Gated Property in the Heart of Wrigleyville! Features in unit laundry, hardwood floors, rehabbed bathrooms and kitchens! ***Pictures may be of a similar unit***