7131-45 S Yates Blvd.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:53 AM

7131-45 S Yates Blvd

7131 S Yates Blvd · (312) 878-2743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7131 S Yates Blvd, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 7131-45 S Yates Blvd.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This 52-unit building in South Shore, Chicago features Phone Entry Intercom and On-Site Laundry. Apartments may include Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Pre-Wired Phone/Cable, Hardwood Floors, and High-End Finishes. Walking distance to Crandon Super Market, Family Dollar and Hasan Park. Commute easily via Yates & Exchange Bus Lines or ME Metra Electric at the South Shore stop. Pets are welcome! Call today for a showing.
Nearby Pangea Apartments

South Shore Apartments
Washington Park Apartments
Grand Crossing Apartments
Auburn Gresham Apartments

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Pets under 40 lbs are welcome. Please note that there are restrictions of certain dog breeds & monthly pet fees will apply.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7131-45 S Yates Blvd have any available units?
7131-45 S Yates Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7131-45 S Yates Blvd have?
Some of 7131-45 S Yates Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7131-45 S Yates Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7131-45 S Yates Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7131-45 S Yates Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7131-45 S Yates Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 7131-45 S Yates Blvd offer parking?
No, 7131-45 S Yates Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 7131-45 S Yates Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7131-45 S Yates Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7131-45 S Yates Blvd have a pool?
No, 7131-45 S Yates Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 7131-45 S Yates Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7131-45 S Yates Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7131-45 S Yates Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7131-45 S Yates Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

