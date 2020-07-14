7131-45 S Yates Blvd.

Amenities
This 52-unit building in South Shore, Chicago features Phone Entry Intercom and On-Site Laundry. Apartments may include Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Pre-Wired Phone/Cable, Hardwood Floors, and High-End Finishes. Walking distance to Crandon Super Market, Family Dollar and Hasan Park. Commute easily via Yates & Exchange Bus Lines or ME Metra Electric at the South Shore stop. Pets are welcome! Call today for a showing.
