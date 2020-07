Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse concierge 24hr gym pool dogs allowed cats allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill coffee bar fire pit green community internet access smoke-free community

YOUR GATEWAY TO EXCITEMENT AND CONVENIENCELive in the perfect walk-everywhere location. The neighborhood's best dining, nightlife, entertainment and shopping are steps away and the commute to the Loop is a breeze. Just two blocks from Interstate 90/94, with bus stops outside the door and the L down the street, other modes of transport are easy too. Access to miles of neighborhood bike paths is also right outside.YOUR GATEWAY TO STYLE AND COMFORTWarm wood floors, sleek quartz kitchen counter tops and stainless steel appliances that feature the latest innovation are just a few of the details in our thoughtfully designed apartment home. Most include a balcony or terrace and many feature spectacular city views and a large walk-in closet. Your Gateway West Loop apartment is your stylish city haven.