All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 7447 S South Shore Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
7447 S South Shore Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

7447 S South Shore Dr

7447 South South Shore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
South Shore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7447 South South Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
dogs allowed
South Shore 1br with heat and A/C included! - Property Id: 200229

South Shore area 1br in high rise building features:
- spacious bedroom
- lots of closet space
- separate large living area
- kitchen with passthrough window
- depending on the floor, great views of the lake and the city
- updated bathroom

Heat and A/C is included in rent. Building features fitness room, 24 door staff and bldg management 9am-5pm.

Garage parking $150 when available. Outdoor parking spot $115/mo.

PLEASE CONTACT ME BEFORE APPLYING.

Equal Housing Opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200229
Property Id 200229

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5793073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7447 S South Shore Dr have any available units?
7447 S South Shore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7447 S South Shore Dr have?
Some of 7447 S South Shore Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7447 S South Shore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7447 S South Shore Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7447 S South Shore Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7447 S South Shore Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7447 S South Shore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7447 S South Shore Dr does offer parking.
Does 7447 S South Shore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7447 S South Shore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7447 S South Shore Dr have a pool?
No, 7447 S South Shore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7447 S South Shore Dr have accessible units?
No, 7447 S South Shore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7447 S South Shore Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7447 S South Shore Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1401 E.hyde Park Blvd
1401 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
Columbus Plaza
233 E Wacker Dr
Chicago, IL 60601
5355-5361 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
5355 S Cottage Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
849 W Wellington Ave
849 W Wellington Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
8057-59 S Marshfield
8057 S Marshfield Ave
Chicago, IL 60620
7031 S Chappel
7031 S Chappel Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
4808 North Paulina Apt.
4808 North Paulina Street
Chicago, IL 60640
Coeval
51E 14th Street
Chicago, IL 60605

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College