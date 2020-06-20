7447 S South Shore Dr

Amenities
South Shore 1br with heat and A/C included! - Property Id: 200229
South Shore area 1br in high rise building features:
- spacious bedroom
- lots of closet space
- separate large living area
- kitchen with passthrough window
- depending on the floor, great views of the lake and the city
- updated bathroom
Heat and A/C is included in rent. Building features fitness room, 24 door staff and bldg management 9am-5pm.
Garage parking $150 when available. Outdoor parking spot $115/mo.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200229
No Dogs Allowed
