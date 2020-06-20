7447 S South Shore Dr

Amenities

South Shore 1br with heat and A/C included! - Property Id: 200229



South Shore area 1br in high rise building features:

- spacious bedroom

- lots of closet space

- separate large living area

- kitchen with passthrough window

- depending on the floor, great views of the lake and the city

- updated bathroom



Heat and A/C is included in rent. Building features fitness room, 24 door staff and bldg management 9am-5pm.



Garage parking $150 when available. Outdoor parking spot $115/mo.



Equal Housing Opportunity.

