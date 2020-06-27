All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1436-38 W Addison.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1436-38 W Addison
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

1436-38 W Addison

Open Now until 6pm
1436 West Addison Street · (773) 496-4697
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1436 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1438ADG · Avail. Aug 1

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1005 sqft

Unit 1436AD2 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1436-38 W Addison.

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Property Amenities
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
cats allowed
pet friendly
- All units have large living room & dining rooms & hardwood floors
- limited garage parking @ building
- be sure to inquire.
- short 5 minutes to cta 'L' train
- around corner from trendy Southport Corridor, shopping, night life, grocery store & gym
- professional management company with over 50 years experience
- 24 hour emergency call center
- no security deposit

Addison & Southport

Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $350 per applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 registration fee per pet
limit: 3
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Parking Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1436-38 W Addison have any available units?
1436-38 W Addison has 2 units available starting at $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1436-38 W Addison have?
Some of 1436-38 W Addison's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1436-38 W Addison currently offering any rent specials?
1436-38 W Addison is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1436-38 W Addison pet-friendly?
Yes, 1436-38 W Addison is pet friendly.
Does 1436-38 W Addison offer parking?
Yes, 1436-38 W Addison offers parking.
Does 1436-38 W Addison have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1436-38 W Addison does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1436-38 W Addison have a pool?
No, 1436-38 W Addison does not have a pool.
Does 1436-38 W Addison have accessible units?
No, 1436-38 W Addison does not have accessible units.
Does 1436-38 W Addison have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1436-38 W Addison has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1436-38 W Addison?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2834-38 N Orchard
2834 North Orchard Street
Chicago, IL 60657
3130 North Lake Shore Drive
3130 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60657
1940 N. Lincoln
1940 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
3356-58 N Sheffield
3356 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
1825 W Foster Ave
1825 W Foster Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
L Logan Square
2211 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
4814-18 N Wolcott
4814 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
1350 Lake Shore Drive
1350 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity