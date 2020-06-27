1436 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL 60613 Lakeview
Price and availability
VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO
2 Bedrooms
Unit 1438ADG · Avail. Aug 1
$1,950
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1005 sqft
Unit 1436AD2 · Avail. Aug 1
$2,450
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1436-38 W Addison.
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Property Amenities
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
cats allowed
pet friendly
- All units have large living room & dining rooms & hardwood floors - limited garage parking @ building - be sure to inquire. - short 5 minutes to cta 'L' train - around corner from trendy Southport Corridor, shopping, night life, grocery store & gym - professional management company with over 50 years experience - 24 hour emergency call center - no security deposit
Addison & Southport
Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $350 per applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 registration fee per pet
limit: 3
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Parking Garage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1436-38 W Addison have any available units?
1436-38 W Addison has 2 units available starting at $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1436-38 W Addison have?
Some of 1436-38 W Addison's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1436-38 W Addison currently offering any rent specials?
1436-38 W Addison is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1436-38 W Addison pet-friendly?
Yes, 1436-38 W Addison is pet friendly.
Does 1436-38 W Addison offer parking?
Yes, 1436-38 W Addison offers parking.
Does 1436-38 W Addison have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1436-38 W Addison does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1436-38 W Addison have a pool?
No, 1436-38 W Addison does not have a pool.
Does 1436-38 W Addison have accessible units?
No, 1436-38 W Addison does not have accessible units.
Does 1436-38 W Addison have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1436-38 W Addison has units with dishwashers.