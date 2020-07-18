Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom/1 Bath in South shore area. 7148 s Ridgeland 3S , stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, sunroom, dining room, and living room space. Close to Jewels, Starbucks, and Metra.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7146-7148 S Ridgeland have any available units?
7146-7148 S Ridgeland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7146-7148 S Ridgeland have?
Some of 7146-7148 S Ridgeland's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7146-7148 S Ridgeland currently offering any rent specials?
7146-7148 S Ridgeland is not currently offering any rent specials.