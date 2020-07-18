All apartments in Chicago
7146-7148 S Ridgeland
Last updated June 28 2020 at 3:00 AM

7146-7148 S Ridgeland

7146 S Ridgeland Ave · (872) 801-0758
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7146 S Ridgeland Ave, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom/1 Bath in South shore area. 7148 s Ridgeland 3S , stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, sunroom, dining room, and living room space. Close to Jewels, Starbucks, and Metra.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7146-7148 S Ridgeland have any available units?
7146-7148 S Ridgeland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7146-7148 S Ridgeland have?
Some of 7146-7148 S Ridgeland's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7146-7148 S Ridgeland currently offering any rent specials?
7146-7148 S Ridgeland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7146-7148 S Ridgeland pet-friendly?
No, 7146-7148 S Ridgeland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7146-7148 S Ridgeland offer parking?
No, 7146-7148 S Ridgeland does not offer parking.
Does 7146-7148 S Ridgeland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7146-7148 S Ridgeland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7146-7148 S Ridgeland have a pool?
No, 7146-7148 S Ridgeland does not have a pool.
Does 7146-7148 S Ridgeland have accessible units?
No, 7146-7148 S Ridgeland does not have accessible units.
Does 7146-7148 S Ridgeland have units with dishwashers?
No, 7146-7148 S Ridgeland does not have units with dishwashers.
