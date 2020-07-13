7903-05 S Luella Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated bathtub fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry dogs allowed cats allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance

7903 S Luella is conveniently located in South Shore near 79th and Crandon. Amenities include On-site Laundry Facility, Pre-wired Phone/Cable, Condo Quality Appliances, & Hardwood Floors. Select units include Eat-In Kitchen and Bonus Room. Walking distance to McDonald's, Walgreens, Family Dollar, and Eckersall Park. Commute easily via ME Metra Electric at Cheltenham/79th St. stop, several bus lines, and the Chicago Skyway. Section 8 is accepted. Call now for updated promotions and to schedule your showing!