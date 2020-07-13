All apartments in Chicago
7903-05 S Luella Ave
7903-05 S Luella Ave

7903 S Luella Ave · (312) 516-2391
Location

7903 S Luella Ave, Chicago, IL 60617
South Chicago

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 7903-05 S Luella Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
bathtub
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
7903 S Luella is conveniently located in South Shore near 79th and Crandon. Amenities include On-site Laundry Facility, Pre-wired Phone/Cable, Condo Quality Appliances, & Hardwood Floors. Select units include Eat-In Kitchen and Bonus Room. Walking distance to McDonald's, Walgreens, Family Dollar, and Eckersall Park. Commute easily via ME Metra Electric at Cheltenham/79th St. stop, several bus lines, and the Chicago Skyway. Section 8 is accepted. Call now for updated promotions and to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $15 per applicant
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum per apartment
rent: $10 monthly pet rent
restrictions: Aggressive breeds;weight limit: 40 lbs
Parking Details: Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7903-05 S Luella Ave have any available units?
7903-05 S Luella Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7903-05 S Luella Ave have?
Some of 7903-05 S Luella Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7903-05 S Luella Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7903-05 S Luella Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7903-05 S Luella Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7903-05 S Luella Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7903-05 S Luella Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7903-05 S Luella Ave offers parking.
Does 7903-05 S Luella Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7903-05 S Luella Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7903-05 S Luella Ave have a pool?
No, 7903-05 S Luella Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7903-05 S Luella Ave have accessible units?
No, 7903-05 S Luella Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7903-05 S Luella Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7903-05 S Luella Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
