Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

709 W. Wrightwood 2R

709 W Wrightwood Ave · (630) 750-6090
Location

709 W Wrightwood Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2R · Avail. Aug 1

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 2R Available 08/01/20 Lincoln Park large 1 bedroom with laundry in unit! - Property Id: 298836

Spacious Lincoln Park 1 bed 1 bath with laundry in unit!! The location doesn't get much better for dining, shopping and entertainment than at Wrightwood and Orchard. You are a 11 min walk to the Fullerton Red Line and Diversey Brown Line as well as DePaul University. The unit has hardwood floors, ceiling fan, standard kitchen and bath, window ac (provided), shared deck and the bedroom will fit a KING BED!! Schedule an appointment today. Sorry no dogs but cats are OK.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298836
Property Id 298836

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5851211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

