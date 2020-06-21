709 W. Wrightwood 2R

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Unit 2R Available 08/01/20 Lincoln Park large 1 bedroom with laundry in unit! - Property Id: 298836



Spacious Lincoln Park 1 bed 1 bath with laundry in unit!! The location doesn't get much better for dining, shopping and entertainment than at Wrightwood and Orchard. You are a 11 min walk to the Fullerton Red Line and Diversey Brown Line as well as DePaul University. The unit has hardwood floors, ceiling fan, standard kitchen and bath, window ac (provided), shared deck and the bedroom will fit a KING BED!! Schedule an appointment today. Sorry no dogs but cats are OK.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298836

Property Id 298836



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5851211)