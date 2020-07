Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool table

8201 South Drexel Ave is a newly rehabbed property near E 82nd and S Cottage Ave. This 10-unit building features hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen, high-end finishes, and heat included! Walking distance to Dat Donut, Food Town, Avalon Park, and Seymour's Billiards. Commute easily via ME Metra Electric at 83rd Street or CTA bus lines 4, 79, and 87. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to schedule your showing with Pangea!