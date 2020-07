Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar concierge dog park doorman gym parking pool e-payments hot tub internet access bbq/grill

At Flair Tower, style and comfort are yours! With our art-lined halls with over 100 pieces of fine art including a mixture of originals, reproduction lithographs, serigraphs and oil paintings, Flair Tower’s boutique apartment building fits right in to the swanky River North neighborhood. Our designer floor plans fit every lifestyle boasting incredible city views and the latest in modern conveniences. When not relaxing in your home, come enjoy our numerous amenities including pool, spa, resident clubroom, and more. Surround yourself with eclectic art and vibrant color, in one of Chicago's most fashionable neighborhoods, River North. We are brimming with cafes, boutiques, clubs, shops, and restaurants, and it's all right outside your doorstep. Walk to Chicago's prominent Magnificent Mile or stroll along Lake Michigan... all just steps away. Should you need to get around town, CTA trains, buses and quick access to the I-90/94 make it easy and convenient.