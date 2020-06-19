All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 695 West Van Buren Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
695 West Van Buren Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:39 PM

695 West Van Buren Street

695 West Van Buren Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1795204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

695 West Van Buren Street, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1301 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful northeast corner 2bed/2ba in highly desirable West Loop location ~ Available 7/1
Beautiful northeast corner 2bed/2ba in highly desirable West Loop location. Approximately 1200+ square feet. Features split floor plan with newly remodeled hardwood floors. Floor to ceiling windows & exposed concrete ceilings. In-unit laundry. Balcony w/ eastern facing city views of downtown. Rent includes garage parking, basic cable and internet. Walking distance to the Loop, Blue line Clinton or UIC-Halsted stops, Union and Ogilvie Transportation Stations, Randolph/Fulton Market district, Greek Town and much more in the sought out West Loop area!

Amenities:
Garage, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Walk-In Closet, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 695 West Van Buren Street have any available units?
695 West Van Buren Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 695 West Van Buren Street have?
Some of 695 West Van Buren Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 695 West Van Buren Street currently offering any rent specials?
695 West Van Buren Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 695 West Van Buren Street pet-friendly?
No, 695 West Van Buren Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 695 West Van Buren Street offer parking?
Yes, 695 West Van Buren Street does offer parking.
Does 695 West Van Buren Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 695 West Van Buren Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 695 West Van Buren Street have a pool?
No, 695 West Van Buren Street does not have a pool.
Does 695 West Van Buren Street have accessible units?
No, 695 West Van Buren Street does not have accessible units.
Does 695 West Van Buren Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 695 West Van Buren Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 695 West Van Buren Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1635 W Cortland
1635 West Cortland Street
Chicago, IL 60622
5316 S.dorchester Ave
5316 South Dorchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
2230 N Orchard
2230 N Orchard St
Chicago, IL 60614
8201 S Drexel Ave
8201 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
660 W Barry
660 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
6901 S Merrill Ave
6901 S Merrill Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
5049 S. Drexel Boulevard
5101 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
24 S Morgan St
24 S Morgan St
Chicago, IL 60607

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity