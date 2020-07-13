All apartments in Chicago
7348 S King Dr
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:49 PM

7348 S King Dr

7348 S King Dr · (312) 460-2454
Location

7348 S King Dr, Chicago, IL 60619
Greater Grand Crossing

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 7348 S King Dr.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
some paid utils
online portal
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
online portal
This 20-unit building in Chatham, Chicago features on-site laundry dining room, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors and free heat. Walking distance to Meyering Park, Vernon Food Mart, and can be easily accessed via Red Line at the 69th stop. Call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7348 S King Dr have any available units?
7348 S King Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7348 S King Dr have?
Some of 7348 S King Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7348 S King Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7348 S King Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7348 S King Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7348 S King Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7348 S King Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7348 S King Dr offers parking.
Does 7348 S King Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7348 S King Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7348 S King Dr have a pool?
No, 7348 S King Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7348 S King Dr have accessible units?
No, 7348 S King Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7348 S King Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7348 S King Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
