7348 S King Dr, Chicago, IL 60619 Greater Grand Crossing
Price and availability
VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 7348 S King Dr.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
some paid utils
online portal
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
online portal
This 20-unit building in Chatham, Chicago features on-site laundry dining room, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors and free heat. Walking distance to Meyering Park, Vernon Food Mart, and can be easily accessed via Red Line at the 69th stop. Call today for a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open Parking.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7348 S King Dr have any available units?
7348 S King Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7348 S King Dr have?
Some of 7348 S King Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7348 S King Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7348 S King Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.