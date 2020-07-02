6306 S Artesian Avenue

Amenities
This 21 unit building offers beautifully rehabbed Studio and 1 bedroom apartments in the Auburn Gresham area near 63rd and Western! Amenities include hardwood floors, phone entry intercom, eat-in kitchen, and quality appliances. Good transit easily accessible via CTA Green and Red lines as well as 63 63rd, 49&X49 Western and 94 South California bus lines. Call for a showing today!
