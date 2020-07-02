All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

6306 S Artesian Avenue

6306 S Artesian Ave · (312) 878-2743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6306 S Artesian Ave, Chicago, IL 60629
Chicago Lawn

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 6306 S Artesian Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
This 21 unit building offers beautifully rehabbed Studio and 1 bedroom apartments in the Auburn Gresham area near 63rd and Western! Amenities include hardwood floors, phone entry intercom, eat-in kitchen, and quality appliances. Good transit easily accessible via CTA Green and Red lines as well as 63 63rd, 49&X49 Western and 94 South California bus lines. Call for a showing today!

Nearby Pangea Apartments

Chicago Lawn Apartments
Bronzeville Apartments
West Englewood Apartments
Auburn Gresham Apartments

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $15 per applicant
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10 monthly pet rent
Parking Details: Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6306 S Artesian Avenue have any available units?
6306 S Artesian Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6306 S Artesian Avenue have?
Some of 6306 S Artesian Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6306 S Artesian Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6306 S Artesian Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6306 S Artesian Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6306 S Artesian Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6306 S Artesian Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6306 S Artesian Avenue offers parking.
Does 6306 S Artesian Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6306 S Artesian Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6306 S Artesian Avenue have a pool?
No, 6306 S Artesian Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6306 S Artesian Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6306 S Artesian Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6306 S Artesian Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6306 S Artesian Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
