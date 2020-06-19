All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 11 2020 at 10:35 PM

6322 South Champlain Avenue

6322 South Champlain Avenue · (773) 647-2816
Location

6322 South Champlain Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637
Woodlawn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
NEWLY RENOVATED Modern Apartment in up and coming Woodlawn. This unit in a 2 flat Graystone has its own entrance. New kitchen features new 42in Expresso cabinets, White Subway Tile Backsplash, and Beautiful Quartz Counter Tops. Brand New Porch, NEW WINDOWS, NEW HVAC, New Fence + More! The property has brand new bathrooms with modern vanities, lights, faucets, mirrors, and fixtures. There are also aged hickory engineered hardwood floors, new doors, trim, and modern paint colors throughout. Pet-Free and Smoke-Free property. Close to 63rd Street train station, UofC, new Jewels and more. Section 8 applicants welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6322 South Champlain Avenue have any available units?
6322 South Champlain Avenue has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6322 South Champlain Avenue have?
Some of 6322 South Champlain Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6322 South Champlain Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6322 South Champlain Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6322 South Champlain Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6322 South Champlain Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6322 South Champlain Avenue offer parking?
No, 6322 South Champlain Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6322 South Champlain Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6322 South Champlain Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6322 South Champlain Avenue have a pool?
No, 6322 South Champlain Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6322 South Champlain Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6322 South Champlain Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6322 South Champlain Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6322 South Champlain Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
