6322 South Champlain Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

NEWLY RENOVATED Modern Apartment in up and coming Woodlawn. This unit in a 2 flat Graystone has its own entrance. New kitchen features new 42in Expresso cabinets, White Subway Tile Backsplash, and Beautiful Quartz Counter Tops. Brand New Porch, NEW WINDOWS, NEW HVAC, New Fence + More! The property has brand new bathrooms with modern vanities, lights, faucets, mirrors, and fixtures. There are also aged hickory engineered hardwood floors, new doors, trim, and modern paint colors throughout. Pet-Free and Smoke-Free property. Close to 63rd Street train station, UofC, new Jewels and more. Section 8 applicants welcome.