1145-49 N LeClaire Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking some paid utils range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry dogs allowed cats allowed parking pet friendly

This 15-unit building in Austin, Chicago features one and two bedroom apartments with phone entry intercom, pre-wired phone/cable, an eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, free heat, and on-site laundry. Walking distance to La Follette Park, Three-Ds Jerk Chicken, McDonald's, and Walgreens. Commute easily via Metra MD-W, CTA Green Line as well as 70 Division, 54 Cicero, 57 Laramie CTA Bus Lines. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to hear about our current specials and to schedule your showing!