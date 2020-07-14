All apartments in Chicago
1145-49 N LeClaire Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

1145-49 N LeClaire Ave

1145 N Leclaire Ave · (312) 878-2743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1145 N Leclaire Ave, Chicago, IL 60651
Austin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1149-2 · Avail. now

$1,010

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1145-49 N LeClaire Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
pet friendly
This 15-unit building in Austin, Chicago features one and two bedroom apartments with phone entry intercom, pre-wired phone/cable, an eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, free heat, and on-site laundry. Walking distance to La Follette Park, Three-Ds Jerk Chicken, McDonald's, and Walgreens. Commute easily via Metra MD-W, CTA Green Line as well as 70 Division, 54 Cicero, 57 Laramie CTA Bus Lines. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to hear about our current specials and to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum per apartment
rent: $10 monthly pet rent
restrictions: Aggressive breeds;weight limit: 40 lbs
Parking Details: Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145-49 N LeClaire Ave have any available units?
1145-49 N LeClaire Ave has a unit available for $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1145-49 N LeClaire Ave have?
Some of 1145-49 N LeClaire Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1145-49 N LeClaire Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1145-49 N LeClaire Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145-49 N LeClaire Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1145-49 N LeClaire Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1145-49 N LeClaire Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1145-49 N LeClaire Ave offers parking.
Does 1145-49 N LeClaire Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1145-49 N LeClaire Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145-49 N LeClaire Ave have a pool?
No, 1145-49 N LeClaire Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1145-49 N LeClaire Ave have accessible units?
No, 1145-49 N LeClaire Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1145-49 N LeClaire Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1145-49 N LeClaire Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
