620 W Barry Ave N1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

620 W Barry Ave N1

620 W Barry Ave · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

620 W Barry Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit N1 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must See 1Bed Apartment in Great Lakeview Location - Property Id: 253273

Great 1 bedroom in East Lakeview! Unbeatable Location! Features hardwood floors, tons of light, separate kitchen, large bedroom, good closet space. Laundry available on-site. Pet friendly! Close to shopping, restaurants, nightlife and CTA! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253273
Property Id 253273

(RLNE5675491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 W Barry Ave N1 have any available units?
620 W Barry Ave N1 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 620 W Barry Ave N1 currently offering any rent specials?
620 W Barry Ave N1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 W Barry Ave N1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 W Barry Ave N1 is pet friendly.
Does 620 W Barry Ave N1 offer parking?
No, 620 W Barry Ave N1 does not offer parking.
Does 620 W Barry Ave N1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 W Barry Ave N1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 W Barry Ave N1 have a pool?
No, 620 W Barry Ave N1 does not have a pool.
Does 620 W Barry Ave N1 have accessible units?
No, 620 W Barry Ave N1 does not have accessible units.
Does 620 W Barry Ave N1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 W Barry Ave N1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 620 W Barry Ave N1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 W Barry Ave N1 does not have units with air conditioning.
