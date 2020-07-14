All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

Reside at 849

849 W Buena Ave · (773) 830-3348
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

849 W Buena Ave, Chicago, IL 60613
Uptown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 55D2 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 336 sqft

Unit 55D1 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 336 sqft

Unit 55F3 · Avail. now

$1,056

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 465 sqft

See 5+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 59GN · Avail. Aug 5

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

Unit 55A2 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 63E2 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1123 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reside at 849.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Reside at 849 in Buena Park is a classic with a contemporary edge. Spacious apartments, a cool location, and contemporary amenities. We know you're going to come for the location, but you'll stay for the lifestyle. Vintage and renovated studio and one-bedroom apartments are all within a short walk to just about everything - including Lake Shore Drive. Community amenities include controlled access, bicycle storage, 24/7 concierge services, laundry facilities, and 24-hour maintenance service. Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too. Visit our website to learn more or contact us directly to schedule your virtual tour with one of our leasing agents!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Reside at 849 have any available units?
Reside at 849 has 11 units available starting at $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Reside at 849 have?
Some of Reside at 849's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reside at 849 currently offering any rent specials?
Reside at 849 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reside at 849 pet-friendly?
Yes, Reside at 849 is pet friendly.
Does Reside at 849 offer parking?
No, Reside at 849 does not offer parking.
Does Reside at 849 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Reside at 849 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Reside at 849 have a pool?
No, Reside at 849 does not have a pool.
Does Reside at 849 have accessible units?
No, Reside at 849 does not have accessible units.
Does Reside at 849 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reside at 849 has units with dishwashers.

