Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Reside at 849 in Buena Park is a classic with a contemporary edge. Spacious apartments, a cool location, and contemporary amenities. We know you're going to come for the location, but you'll stay for the lifestyle. Vintage and renovated studio and one-bedroom apartments are all within a short walk to just about everything - including Lake Shore Drive. Community amenities include controlled access, bicycle storage, 24/7 concierge services, laundry facilities, and 24-hour maintenance service. Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too. Visit our website to learn more or contact us directly to schedule your virtual tour with one of our leasing agents!