Check out these 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in South Austin, Chicago! The apartments are pre-wired for phone/cable and feature high-end finishes with hardwood floors and an eat-in kitchen. Walking distance to Columbus Park, Mario's Butcher Shop & Food, Uncle Remus Saucy Fried Chicken, Leamington Foods, MacArthur's, and CVS. Commute easily via CTA Green Line at Central and CTA Bus Lines 20 & 85. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to hear about our current specials and set your showing!