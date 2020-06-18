All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

6 N May St # 501

6 North May Street · No Longer Available
Location

6 North May Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath corner condo! - Property Id: 281641

This spacious 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath corner condo residence has hardwood throughout and is complimented with a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances and cherry cabinetry. The master bedroom will accommodate a king size bed plus furniture.
Property Id 281641
Property Id 281641

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5784663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 N May St # 501 have any available units?
6 N May St # 501 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 N May St # 501 have?
Some of 6 N May St # 501's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 N May St # 501 currently offering any rent specials?
6 N May St # 501 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 N May St # 501 pet-friendly?
No, 6 N May St # 501 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6 N May St # 501 offer parking?
No, 6 N May St # 501 does not offer parking.
Does 6 N May St # 501 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 N May St # 501 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 N May St # 501 have a pool?
No, 6 N May St # 501 does not have a pool.
Does 6 N May St # 501 have accessible units?
No, 6 N May St # 501 does not have accessible units.
Does 6 N May St # 501 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 N May St # 501 has units with dishwashers.
