This spacious 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath corner condo residence has hardwood throughout and is complimented with a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances and cherry cabinetry. The master bedroom will accommodate a king size bed plus furniture. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281641 Property Id 281641
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5784663)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6 N May St # 501 have any available units?
6 N May St # 501 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 N May St # 501 have?
Some of 6 N May St # 501's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 N May St # 501 currently offering any rent specials?
6 N May St # 501 isn't currently offering any rent specials.