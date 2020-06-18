5955 N Sacramento Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rehabbed 2BD 1Bath - Property Id: 253770



Rehabbed 2Bd , 1Bath

Unit 2 $1,050/Month

Unit 3 $1,050/Month

$500/Non refundable move in fee upon approval.



5955 S. Sacramento Ave.

Area: Chicago Lawn



Requirements:

-Income must be 2x's the amount of rent.

-Credit Score 525+

-Must be employed for a year or more.

-No evictions, bankruptcies, or judgements.



Amenities: Water/Heat included

-Pets allowed under 15lbs.

-CHA Welcome.



To view property Contact Mercedes with Dream Spots Leasing (773)931-9888 For faster response text. Thanks your business is appreciated.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253770

Property Id 253770



(RLNE5790282)