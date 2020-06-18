5955 N Sacramento Ave

Amenities
Rehabbed 2BD 1Bath - Property Id: 253770
Rehabbed 2Bd , 1Bath
Unit 2 $1,050/Month
Unit 3 $1,050/Month
$500/Non refundable move in fee upon approval.
5955 S. Sacramento Ave.
Area: Chicago Lawn
Requirements:
-Income must be 2x's the amount of rent.
-Credit Score 525+
-Must be employed for a year or more.
-No evictions, bankruptcies, or judgements.
Amenities: Water/Heat included
-Pets allowed under 15lbs.
-CHA Welcome.
