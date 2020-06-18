All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
5955 N Sacramento Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

5955 N Sacramento Ave

5955 North Sacramento Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5955 North Sacramento Avenue, Chicago, IL 60659
West Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rehabbed 2BD 1Bath - Property Id: 253770

Rehabbed 2Bd , 1Bath
Unit 2 $1,050/Month
Unit 3 $1,050/Month
$500/Non refundable move in fee upon approval.

5955 S. Sacramento Ave.
Area: Chicago Lawn

Requirements:
-Income must be 2x's the amount of rent.
-Credit Score 525+
-Must be employed for a year or more.
-No evictions, bankruptcies, or judgements.

Amenities: Water/Heat included
-Pets allowed under 15lbs.
-CHA Welcome.

To view property Contact Mercedes with Dream Spots Leasing (773)931-9888 For faster response text. Thanks your business is appreciated.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253770
Property Id 253770

(RLNE5790282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5955 N Sacramento Ave have any available units?
5955 N Sacramento Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5955 N Sacramento Ave have?
Some of 5955 N Sacramento Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5955 N Sacramento Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5955 N Sacramento Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5955 N Sacramento Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5955 N Sacramento Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5955 N Sacramento Ave offer parking?
No, 5955 N Sacramento Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5955 N Sacramento Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5955 N Sacramento Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5955 N Sacramento Ave have a pool?
No, 5955 N Sacramento Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5955 N Sacramento Ave have accessible units?
No, 5955 N Sacramento Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5955 N Sacramento Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5955 N Sacramento Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
