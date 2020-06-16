All apartments in Chicago
Last updated November 17 2019 at 2:58 AM

530 W ARLINGTON PL

530 West Arlington Place · (219) 221-1782
Location

530 West Arlington Place, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
bike storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
Must See Lincoln Park One Bedroom!
530 W Arlington offers spacious studio and one bedroom apartments, on a beautiful tree-lined street in the absolute heart of Lincoln Park. The building has classic Chicago architectural features and charm, for the urban dweller who wants easy access to countless neighborhood amenities and the most value from their apartment. The apartments themselves are spacious, have great storage, and GAS, ELECTRIC, AND HEAT INCLUDED IN THE RENT! The building has new laundry facilities onsite, bike storage, and a 24-hour building superintendent. Just steps from amazing bars and restaurants, shopping, the bus and Fullerton el train station, gyms, grocery stores, and all the great added benefits that Lincoln Park has to offer. ~Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 W ARLINGTON PL have any available units?
530 W ARLINGTON PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 W ARLINGTON PL have?
Some of 530 W ARLINGTON PL's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and bike storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 W ARLINGTON PL currently offering any rent specials?
530 W ARLINGTON PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 W ARLINGTON PL pet-friendly?
No, 530 W ARLINGTON PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 530 W ARLINGTON PL offer parking?
No, 530 W ARLINGTON PL does not offer parking.
Does 530 W ARLINGTON PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 W ARLINGTON PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 W ARLINGTON PL have a pool?
No, 530 W ARLINGTON PL does not have a pool.
Does 530 W ARLINGTON PL have accessible units?
No, 530 W ARLINGTON PL does not have accessible units.
Does 530 W ARLINGTON PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 W ARLINGTON PL does not have units with dishwashers.
