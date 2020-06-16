530 W ARLINGTON PL

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors bike storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry bike storage

Must See Lincoln Park One Bedroom!

530 W Arlington offers spacious studio and one bedroom apartments, on a beautiful tree-lined street in the absolute heart of Lincoln Park. The building has classic Chicago architectural features and charm, for the urban dweller who wants easy access to countless neighborhood amenities and the most value from their apartment. The apartments themselves are spacious, have great storage, and GAS, ELECTRIC, AND HEAT INCLUDED IN THE RENT! The building has new laundry facilities onsite, bike storage, and a 24-hour building superintendent. Just steps from amazing bars and restaurants, shopping, the bus and Fullerton el train station, gyms, grocery stores, and all the great added benefits that Lincoln Park has to offer. ~Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.