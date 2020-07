Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated bathtub carpet range

Unit Amenities recently renovated bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Studio and 1-bedroom apartments available at 2920 E 90th St. in South Chicago! This building features newly rehabbed apartments with parking available. Walking distance to Bessemer Park, Capri's Pizza, Dunkin Donuts, CVS, and the South Chicago Branch of the Chicago Public Library. Commute easily via nearby Chicago Skyway, ME Metra Electric at 87th St., or CTA bus lines 5, 26, 71, 87, & 95. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to schedule your showing!