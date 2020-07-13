All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

Reside on Surf

425 W Surf St · (773) 345-7731
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

425 W Surf St, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0116 · Avail. now

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 405 sqft

Unit 0411 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 421 sqft

Unit 0114 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 422 sqft

See 7+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 0505 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 611 sqft

Unit 0705 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,585

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 611 sqft

Unit 0206 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,605

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 606 sqft

See 15+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reside on Surf.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
coffee bar
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
lobby
package receiving
on-site laundry
internet access
internet cafe
Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too. Visit our website to learn more or contact us directly to schedule your virtual tour with one of our leasing agents! Reside on Surf offers redesigned studio, and one-bedroom apartments with rooftop sundeck with gas grills, package service, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and generous closet space. Select units have a washer and dryer, check with a leasing agent for availability. Community amenities include a controlled access entry, fitness center, business center, laundry center, bicycle storage and parking. Your new Reside apartment home is walking distance to great restaurants, popular pubs, coffee shops, boutique shopping and is conveniently located for numerous transportation options.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-17 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $350 per dog
rent: $25/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: $10/month: Small, $15/month: Large

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reside on Surf have any available units?
Reside on Surf has 28 units available starting at $1,305 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Reside on Surf have?
Some of Reside on Surf's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reside on Surf currently offering any rent specials?
Reside on Surf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reside on Surf pet-friendly?
Yes, Reside on Surf is pet friendly.
Does Reside on Surf offer parking?
Yes, Reside on Surf offers parking.
Does Reside on Surf have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Reside on Surf offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Reside on Surf have a pool?
No, Reside on Surf does not have a pool.
Does Reside on Surf have accessible units?
No, Reside on Surf does not have accessible units.
Does Reside on Surf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reside on Surf has units with dishwashers.
