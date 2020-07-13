Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center coffee bar 24hr concierge elevator gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage lobby package receiving on-site laundry internet access internet cafe

Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too. Visit our website to learn more or contact us directly to schedule your virtual tour with one of our leasing agents! Reside on Surf offers redesigned studio, and one-bedroom apartments with rooftop sundeck with gas grills, package service, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and generous closet space. Select units have a washer and dryer, check with a leasing agent for availability. Community amenities include a controlled access entry, fitness center, business center, laundry center, bicycle storage and parking. Your new Reside apartment home is walking distance to great restaurants, popular pubs, coffee shops, boutique shopping and is conveniently located for numerous transportation options.