8208 S Drexel Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking internet access

This 13 unit building in Chatham, Chicago available covered parking, security cameras, and free internet. Apartments may include pre-wired phone/cable, hardwood floors, and an eat-in kitchen or dining room. Walking distance to Dat Donut, Tasty Chicken, Chatham Laundromat, and Paradise Supermarket. Commute easily via nearby ME Metra Electric at Avalon Park or CTA bus lines 4 & 79. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to schedule your showing with Pangea!