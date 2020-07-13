All apartments in Chicago
8208 S Drexel Ave
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

8208 S Drexel Ave

8208 S Drexel Ave · (312) 313-8143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8208 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL 60619
Chatham

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 8208 S Drexel Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
This 13 unit building in Chatham, Chicago available covered parking, security cameras, and free internet. Apartments may include pre-wired phone/cable, hardwood floors, and an eat-in kitchen or dining room. Walking distance to Dat Donut, Tasty Chicken, Chatham Laundromat, and Paradise Supermarket. Commute easily via nearby ME Metra Electric at Avalon Park or CTA bus lines 4 & 79. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to schedule your showing with Pangea! /*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8208 S Drexel Ave have any available units?
8208 S Drexel Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 8208 S Drexel Ave have?
Some of 8208 S Drexel Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8208 S Drexel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8208 S Drexel Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8208 S Drexel Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8208 S Drexel Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 8208 S Drexel Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8208 S Drexel Ave offers parking.
Does 8208 S Drexel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8208 S Drexel Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8208 S Drexel Ave have a pool?
No, 8208 S Drexel Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8208 S Drexel Ave have accessible units?
No, 8208 S Drexel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8208 S Drexel Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8208 S Drexel Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
