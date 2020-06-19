All apartments in Chicago
517 South Campbell Avenue

517 South Campbell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

517 South Campbell Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Recently remodeled. Stunning two bedroom unit filled with natural light. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and central heat and air conditioning - HDWD/Ceramic- Ample Free Parking on the street. Western and Harrison buses are steps away.I-290 blue line within wlking distance as well. - Walking distance to UIC west campus, Illinois Medical District and hospitals - Easy access to I-290 and only minutes to downtown - Live in owner on the first floor. Easy to show. Hurry this unit will not last. Available June 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 South Campbell Avenue have any available units?
517 South Campbell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 South Campbell Avenue have?
Some of 517 South Campbell Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 South Campbell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
517 South Campbell Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 South Campbell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 517 South Campbell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 517 South Campbell Avenue offer parking?
No, 517 South Campbell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 517 South Campbell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 South Campbell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 South Campbell Avenue have a pool?
No, 517 South Campbell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 517 South Campbell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 517 South Campbell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 517 South Campbell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 South Campbell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
