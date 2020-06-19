517 South Campbell Avenue

Amenities
Recently remodeled. Stunning two bedroom unit filled with natural light. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and central heat and air conditioning - HDWD/Ceramic- Ample Free Parking on the street. Western and Harrison buses are steps away.I-290 blue line within wlking distance as well. - Walking distance to UIC west campus, Illinois Medical District and hospitals - Easy access to I-290 and only minutes to downtown - Live in owner on the first floor. Easy to show. Hurry this unit will not last. Available June 1st.