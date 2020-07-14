Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center 24hr concierge gym parking bbq/grill bike storage key fob access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse e-payments internet access online portal smoke-free community

The Belmont by Reside Flats is Chicago apartment living at its best, offering one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes just steps from the lakefront. These popular loft-style apartments feature electronic keyless entries, stainless steel GE Energy Efficient appliances, granite countertops, exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, in-unit washers and dryers and private balconies. Residents have use of all the amenities at The Belmont by Reside, which includes a rooftop fitness center, business center, rooftop deck with grills, outdoor seating, and views of Belmont Harbor. Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too. Visit our website to learn more or contact us directly to schedule your virtual tour with one of our leasing agents!