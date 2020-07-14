All apartments in Chicago
Belmont by Reside Flats

425 W Belmont Ave · (773) 345-7520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

425 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 211C · Avail. Aug 3

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 213B · Avail. now

$3,539

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Belmont by Reside Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
24hr concierge
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
key fob access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
online portal
smoke-free community
The Belmont by Reside Flats is Chicago apartment living at its best, offering one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes just steps from the lakefront. These popular loft-style apartments feature electronic keyless entries, stainless steel GE Energy Efficient appliances, granite countertops, exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, in-unit washers and dryers and private balconies. Residents have use of all the amenities at The Belmont by Reside, which includes a rooftop fitness center, business center, rooftop deck with grills, outdoor seating, and views of Belmont Harbor. Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too. Visit our website to learn more or contact us directly to schedule your virtual tour with one of our leasing agents!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 14-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $350 per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot. Uncovered parking: $185/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Belmont by Reside Flats have any available units?
Belmont by Reside Flats has 2 units available starting at $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Belmont by Reside Flats have?
Some of Belmont by Reside Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Belmont by Reside Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Belmont by Reside Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Belmont by Reside Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Belmont by Reside Flats is pet friendly.
Does Belmont by Reside Flats offer parking?
Yes, Belmont by Reside Flats offers parking.
Does Belmont by Reside Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Belmont by Reside Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Belmont by Reside Flats have a pool?
No, Belmont by Reside Flats does not have a pool.
Does Belmont by Reside Flats have accessible units?
Yes, Belmont by Reside Flats has accessible units.
Does Belmont by Reside Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Belmont by Reside Flats has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Belmont by Reside Flats?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

