Amenities
The Belmont by Reside Flats is Chicago apartment living at its best, offering one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes just steps from the lakefront. These popular loft-style apartments feature electronic keyless entries, stainless steel GE Energy Efficient appliances, granite countertops, exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, in-unit washers and dryers and private balconies. Residents have use of all the amenities at The Belmont by Reside, which includes a rooftop fitness center, business center, rooftop deck with grills, outdoor seating, and views of Belmont Harbor. Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too. Visit our website to learn more or contact us directly to schedule your virtual tour with one of our leasing agents!