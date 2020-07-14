Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge elevator parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage key fob access garage on-site laundry internet access

Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too. Visit our website to learn more or contact us directly to schedule your virtual tour with one of our leasing agents! Reside On Wellington is an artful combination of a 1920s historic landmark and a trendy urban oasis in Chicago's vibrant Lakeview neighborhood. Once the home of Franklin Delano Roosevelt's family, this landmark building offers redesigned studio and one-bedroom apartments with character, historical charm and with contemporary features, such as electronic keyless entries, stainless steel, hardwood floors, and unique architectural details. Community amenities include spacious landscaped rooftop deck with grills, laundry center and bicycle storage.