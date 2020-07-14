All apartments in Chicago
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
Reside on Wellington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

Reside on Wellington

510 W Wellington Ave · (773) 917-8119
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

510 W Wellington Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 002U · Avail. Aug 3

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 376 sqft

Unit 005D · Avail. Aug 3

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 360 sqft

Unit 006D · Avail. Aug 4

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 360 sqft

See 8+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 002H · Avail. now

$1,537

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 562 sqft

Unit 006C · Avail. Aug 3

$1,552

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 571 sqft

Unit 002R · Avail. Sep 3

$1,626

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reside on Wellington.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
elevator
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
key fob access
garage
on-site laundry
internet access
Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too. Visit our website to learn more or contact us directly to schedule your virtual tour with one of our leasing agents! Reside On Wellington is an artful combination of a 1920s historic landmark and a trendy urban oasis in Chicago's vibrant Lakeview neighborhood. Once the home of Franklin Delano Roosevelt's family, this landmark building offers redesigned studio and one-bedroom apartments with character, historical charm and with contemporary features, such as electronic keyless entries, stainless steel, hardwood floors, and unique architectural details. Community amenities include spacious landscaped rooftop deck with grills, laundry center and bicycle storage.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $350 per dog
rent: $20/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reside on Wellington have any available units?
Reside on Wellington has 15 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Reside on Wellington have?
Some of Reside on Wellington's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reside on Wellington currently offering any rent specials?
Reside on Wellington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reside on Wellington pet-friendly?
Yes, Reside on Wellington is pet friendly.
Does Reside on Wellington offer parking?
Yes, Reside on Wellington offers parking.
Does Reside on Wellington have units with washers and dryers?
No, Reside on Wellington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Reside on Wellington have a pool?
No, Reside on Wellington does not have a pool.
Does Reside on Wellington have accessible units?
No, Reside on Wellington does not have accessible units.
Does Reside on Wellington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reside on Wellington has units with dishwashers.
