This 30-unit building is located in the Austin neighborhood on the West side of Chicago, and features condo-quality apartments. The building has On-Site Laundry, and apartments may include Free Heat, Hardwood Floors, and Eat-In Kitchens. Commute easily via CTA Blue Line at the Cicero-Forest Park stop. Nearby parks include Moore Park, Park 416 and Columbus Park. Section 8 accepted! Call today to schedule a tour!