4955 N Seeley Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry dogs allowed

Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Chicago' Lincoln Square Neighborhood. Walking distance to Lincoln Square, Ravenswood, and Andersonville! Less than 1/2 mile to Mariano's, Ravenswood Metra stop & Damen Brown Line. Easy street parking. Well-maintained unit w/ hardwood floors throughout. Amenities included: hardwood floors, storage, and laundry in building. Utilities included: heat & water. $1,250/month rent. 1 month security deposit required. Please submit the application form on this page or contact Philip at 312-880-7445 to learn more.