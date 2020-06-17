All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:31 PM

4955 N Seeley Ave

4955 North Seeley Avenue · (312) 880-7445
Location

4955 North Seeley Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,275

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Chicago' Lincoln Square Neighborhood. Walking distance to Lincoln Square, Ravenswood, and Andersonville! Less than 1/2 mile to Mariano's, Ravenswood Metra stop & Damen Brown Line. Easy street parking. Well-maintained unit w/ hardwood floors throughout. Amenities included: hardwood floors, storage, and laundry in building. Utilities included: heat & water. $1,250/month rent. 1 month security deposit required. Please submit the application form on this page or contact Philip at 312-880-7445 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4955 N Seeley Ave have any available units?
4955 N Seeley Ave has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4955 N Seeley Ave have?
Some of 4955 N Seeley Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4955 N Seeley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4955 N Seeley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4955 N Seeley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4955 N Seeley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4955 N Seeley Ave offer parking?
No, 4955 N Seeley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4955 N Seeley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4955 N Seeley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4955 N Seeley Ave have a pool?
No, 4955 N Seeley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4955 N Seeley Ave have accessible units?
No, 4955 N Seeley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4955 N Seeley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4955 N Seeley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
