Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking bbq/grill bike storage key fob access lobby cats allowed dogs allowed elevator on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Park Lincoln by Reside is located right in the middle of Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. This is a walk-to-anything location with loads of restaurants, pubs and boutiques right outside your front door. Your new apartment features electronic keyless entries, new kitchens with stainless steel GE Energy Efficient appliances, granite countertops, new bathrooms and flooring and in-unit washers and dryers. Convertibles and one-bedroom apartments are leasing now! Community amenities include a controlled access entry, contemporary lobby, fitness center, laundry center, rooftop lounge with grills, both covered and uncovered parking. herb garden, intimate seating and incredible views of the city and Lake Michigan.Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too.