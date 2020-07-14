All apartments in Chicago
Park Lincoln By Reside
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

Park Lincoln By Reside

2470 N Clark St · (773) 365-9211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2470 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0206 · Avail. now

$1,577

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 446 sqft

Unit 0306 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,582

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 446 sqft

Unit 0505 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,588

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 448 sqft

See 15+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Lincoln By Reside.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
key fob access
lobby
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Park Lincoln by Reside is located right in the middle of Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. This is a walk-to-anything location with loads of restaurants, pubs and boutiques right outside your front door. Your new apartment features electronic keyless entries, new kitchens with stainless steel GE Energy Efficient appliances, granite countertops, new bathrooms and flooring and in-unit washers and dryers. Convertibles and one-bedroom apartments are leasing now! Community amenities include a controlled access entry, contemporary lobby, fitness center, laundry center, rooftop lounge with grills, both covered and uncovered parking. herb garden, intimate seating and incredible views of the city and Lake Michigan.Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 month
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Uncovered parking: $175/month; Covered parking: $195/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Lincoln By Reside have any available units?
Park Lincoln By Reside has 18 units available starting at $1,577 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Lincoln By Reside have?
Some of Park Lincoln By Reside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Lincoln By Reside currently offering any rent specials?
Park Lincoln By Reside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Lincoln By Reside pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Lincoln By Reside is pet friendly.
Does Park Lincoln By Reside offer parking?
Yes, Park Lincoln By Reside offers parking.
Does Park Lincoln By Reside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park Lincoln By Reside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Lincoln By Reside have a pool?
No, Park Lincoln By Reside does not have a pool.
Does Park Lincoln By Reside have accessible units?
No, Park Lincoln By Reside does not have accessible units.
Does Park Lincoln By Reside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Lincoln By Reside has units with dishwashers.
