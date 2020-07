Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking

This 13-unit property is located in the Brainerd neighborhood of Chicago. Apartments may feature Hardwood Floors, Dining Room, Ceiling Fan, and Free Heat. 9040 S Bishop is conveniently located within walking distance to Brainerd Park, the Chicago Public Library, Stumpy's Grocery & Deli, and multiple schools. Commute easily via the Metra RI line at the Brainerd stop or the #9 bus at Ashland & 91st. Pets are welcome! Call today for a showing at 9040 S Bishop.