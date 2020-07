Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking on-site laundry

This newly rehabbed 10-unit building located in the South Shore neighborhood of Chicago, IL features Common Laundry, Uncovered Parking, Eat-in Kitchen, Free Cooking Gas, Hardwood Floors, Free Heat, and Pre-Wired Phone/Cable. Just minutes away from Chicago Vocational High School, Jesse Owens Park, AM-PM Food Mart, and BP Gas Station. Commute easily via METRA and CTA Bus Lines (87, 15, J14, 30). Pets under 40 lbs are welcome! Call us now for a showing