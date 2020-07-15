All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

4852 W Wrightwood Ave

4852 West Wrightwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4852 West Wrightwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639
Belmont Cragin

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
SPACIOUS CRAIGIN STUDIO! AVAILABLE NOW! - Property Id: 289754

Location: 4852 W Wrightwood ave, Craigin, 60639
Rent: $860
Bedrooms: Studio
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats only
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING
- Heat and water included
- Hardwood flooring
- Separate kitchen
- Walk-in closet
- Must have credit in good standing

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING APPLICATION
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289754
Property Id 289754

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5901570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4852 W Wrightwood Ave have any available units?
4852 W Wrightwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4852 W Wrightwood Ave have?
Some of 4852 W Wrightwood Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4852 W Wrightwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4852 W Wrightwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4852 W Wrightwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4852 W Wrightwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4852 W Wrightwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4852 W Wrightwood Ave offers parking.
Does 4852 W Wrightwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4852 W Wrightwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4852 W Wrightwood Ave have a pool?
No, 4852 W Wrightwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4852 W Wrightwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 4852 W Wrightwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4852 W Wrightwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4852 W Wrightwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
