Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking walk in closets some paid utils range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

SPACIOUS CRAIGIN STUDIO! AVAILABLE NOW! - Property Id: 289754



Location: 4852 W Wrightwood ave, Craigin, 60639

Rent: $860

Bedrooms: Studio

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Cats only

Laundry: In building

Parking: Street



PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING

- Heat and water included

- Hardwood flooring

- Separate kitchen

- Walk-in closet

- Must have credit in good standing



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING APPLICATION

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Anastasiia Korinchevska

Landstar Realty Group

224-226-4000



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289754

Property Id 289754



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5901570)