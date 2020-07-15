Amenities
SPACIOUS CRAIGIN STUDIO! AVAILABLE NOW! - Property Id: 289754
Location: 4852 W Wrightwood ave, Craigin, 60639
Rent: $860
Bedrooms: Studio
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats only
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street
PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING
- Heat and water included
- Hardwood flooring
- Separate kitchen
- Walk-in closet
- Must have credit in good standing
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING APPLICATION
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE
Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000
Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289754
No Dogs Allowed
