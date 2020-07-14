All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:53 AM

7924 S Vernon

7924 S Vernon Ave · (312) 878-2743
Location

7924 S Vernon Ave, Chicago, IL 60619
Chatham

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 7924 S Vernon.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This 13-unit building in the Chatham neighborhood of Chicago features On-Site Laundry, Uncovered Parking, Phone Entry Intercom, and Pre-Wired Phone/Cable. Apartments may include Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, and Free Heat. Walking distance to Whitney Young Library, Burger King, Chatham Foods Grocery Store, Dunkin' Donuts, and Family Dollar. Commute easily via 79th Street & King Drive Bus Lines or CTA Red Line at the 79th Stop. Pets are welcome! Call in today for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open Lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7924 S Vernon have any available units?
7924 S Vernon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7924 S Vernon have?
Some of 7924 S Vernon's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7924 S Vernon currently offering any rent specials?
7924 S Vernon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7924 S Vernon pet-friendly?
No, 7924 S Vernon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7924 S Vernon offer parking?
Yes, 7924 S Vernon offers parking.
Does 7924 S Vernon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7924 S Vernon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7924 S Vernon have a pool?
No, 7924 S Vernon does not have a pool.
Does 7924 S Vernon have accessible units?
No, 7924 S Vernon does not have accessible units.
Does 7924 S Vernon have units with dishwashers?
No, 7924 S Vernon does not have units with dishwashers.
