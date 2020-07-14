7924 S Vernon

Amenities

This 13-unit building in the Chatham neighborhood of Chicago features On-Site Laundry, Uncovered Parking, Phone Entry Intercom, and Pre-Wired Phone/Cable. Apartments may include Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, and Free Heat. Walking distance to Whitney Young Library, Burger King, Chatham Foods Grocery Store, Dunkin' Donuts, and Family Dollar. Commute easily via 79th Street & King Drive Bus Lines or CTA Red Line at the 79th Stop. Pets are welcome! Call in today for a showing.