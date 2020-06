Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Fully renovated 3 bed / 1.5 bath 3rd floor unit. Unit features refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen with cherry cabinets and granite countertops as well as new stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms are large with hardwood floors. Spacious full bathroom and half bathroom in unit as well.



Heat is included



Laundry facility available in basement.



-Income must be 3x rent

-No pets

-Minimum credit of 550



VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE / NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED.



Please call 312.282.1005 for showings/info.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5712918)