Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge parking 24hr maintenance bike storage key fob access elevator garage pool 24hr gym on-site laundry hot tub internet access

Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too. Visit our website to learn more or contact us directly to schedule your virtual tour with one of our leasing agents! Reside on Pine Grove is located in Chicago's trendy and popular Lakeview neighborhood. Studio and one-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, hardwood floors, generous closets, contemporary lighting and electronic keyless entries. Community amenities include a controlled access entry system, laundry center and bicycle storage. This Lakeview neighborhood offers unique shopping, great restaurants, pubs, cafes and is just steps away from Wrigleyville.