All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like Reside on Pine Grove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
Reside on Pine Grove
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

Reside on Pine Grove

3610 N Pine Grove Ave · (773) 985-8684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3610 N Pine Grove Ave, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0509 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,234

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 366 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0206 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,573

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

Unit 0303 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,583

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 658 sqft

Unit 0312 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,619

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reside on Pine Grove.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
key fob access
elevator
garage
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
hot tub
internet access
Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too. Visit our website to learn more or contact us directly to schedule your virtual tour with one of our leasing agents! Reside on Pine Grove is located in Chicago's trendy and popular Lakeview neighborhood. Studio and one-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, hardwood floors, generous closets, contemporary lighting and electronic keyless entries. Community amenities include a controlled access entry system, laundry center and bicycle storage. This Lakeview neighborhood offers unique shopping, great restaurants, pubs, cafes and is just steps away from Wrigleyville.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $350 per dog
rent: $25/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot. Covered parking: $185/month; Uncovered parking: $165/month.
Storage Details: $10/month: Storage Locker

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reside on Pine Grove have any available units?
Reside on Pine Grove has 5 units available starting at $1,234 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Reside on Pine Grove have?
Some of Reside on Pine Grove's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reside on Pine Grove currently offering any rent specials?
Reside on Pine Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reside on Pine Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, Reside on Pine Grove is pet friendly.
Does Reside on Pine Grove offer parking?
Yes, Reside on Pine Grove offers parking.
Does Reside on Pine Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, Reside on Pine Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Reside on Pine Grove have a pool?
Yes, Reside on Pine Grove has a pool.
Does Reside on Pine Grove have accessible units?
No, Reside on Pine Grove does not have accessible units.
Does Reside on Pine Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reside on Pine Grove has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Reside on Pine Grove?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Mason
180 N Ada St
Chicago, IL 60607
Left Bank
300 N Canal Street
Chicago, IL 60606
Sheridan Terrace
6725 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
Arkadia West Loop
765 W Adams St
Chicago, IL 60661
Carriage House Lofts
1545 S State St
Chicago, IL 60605
6710 N. Sheridan
6710 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
Niche 905
905 N Orleans
Chicago, IL 60610
6616 N. Glenwood
6616 N Glenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60626

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity