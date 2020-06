Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

**VACANT AND ABLE TO SHOW IN-PERSON**River North's premier loft building offers one of its rarely available custom homes! Highly sophisticated grand floor plan in 2,800 square foot unit, stunning south city views; 10' foyer credenza with Barrisol stretch ceiling at entrance; Custom Regolo modern wall unit with TV included; Shoji glass screen doors enclose master suite, including walk-in closet; Striking master bath with heated floors; Black hardwood floors through out unit. Brand new kitchen appliances with 42" custom wood cabinets and black granite counters. Exposed brick wall in guest bedroom/office. Modern guest bathroom with stone shower. Two parking spaces included.