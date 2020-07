Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Spacious 2 bedroom/ 2 baths Available 5/1/2019. Building is in a great location on a quiet tree-lined street. Property is close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Unit is large with queen sized bedrooms, hardwood floors, CAC, modern kitchen and bath, laundry in building and so much more! Call today to set up a showing and call the fantastic unit your new home!



Terms: One year lease