Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ellis Court.
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
Ellis Court embodies the eclectic architectural tradition for which Hyde Park is renowned. Flemish bond masonry courses interlaced with geometric Prairie Style brick detail are highlighted by flowery Art Nouveau terra cotta ornament of the early 20th century. The private, landscaped courtyard opens to views of the expansive neighboring green space, creating a peaceful spot for respite as well as a practical means of providing the interiors with daylight and fresh air. Steps away are the University of Chicago and public transportation, as well as the 53rd Street Corridor's local variety of restaurants and shops.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water