Chicago, IL
Ellis Court
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM

Ellis Court

5301 S Ellis Ave · (773) 570-2322
Location

5301 S Ellis Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1003-3D · Avail. Aug 15

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 392 sqft

Unit 1003-3K · Avail. Sep 26

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 401 sqft

Unit 1003-2A · Avail. Aug 29

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 395 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ellis Court.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
Ellis Court embodies the eclectic architectural tradition for which Hyde Park is renowned. Flemish bond masonry courses interlaced with geometric Prairie Style brick detail are highlighted by flowery Art Nouveau terra cotta ornament of the early 20th century. The private, landscaped courtyard opens to views of the expansive neighboring green space, creating a peaceful spot for respite as well as a practical means of providing the interiors with daylight and fresh air. Steps away are the University of Chicago and public transportation, as well as the 53rd Street Corridor's local variety of restaurants and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per person
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: ( 0/1 br) $350; (2 br)$450; (3 br)$550; (4 br) $650
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Street parking; Nearby parking lot: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ellis Court have any available units?
Ellis Court has 3 units available starting at $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Ellis Court have?
Some of Ellis Court's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ellis Court currently offering any rent specials?
Ellis Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ellis Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Ellis Court is pet friendly.
Does Ellis Court offer parking?
No, Ellis Court does not offer parking.
Does Ellis Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ellis Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ellis Court have a pool?
No, Ellis Court does not have a pool.
Does Ellis Court have accessible units?
No, Ellis Court does not have accessible units.
Does Ellis Court have units with dishwashers?
No, Ellis Court does not have units with dishwashers.
