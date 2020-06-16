All apartments in Chicago
3425 W Monroe St 2

3425 West Monroe Street · (773) 805-9509
Location

3425 West Monroe Street, Chicago, IL 60624
East Garfield Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
East Garfield Park 3 bdrm apt with storage - Property Id: 190611

East Garfield Park apt includes three bedrooms, a living room, dining room, modern kitchen, a bathroom, a large pantry and storage. Apartment is four blocks from the blue line! No pets allowed. Tenants pay utilities. Section 8 Welcome. Move in fee is $500. WE DO NOT ACCEPT APPLICATIONS ONLINE. PLEASE CALL 773-805-9509 TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING OF THE APARTMENT WHERE YOU WILL BE ABLE TO RECEIVE AN APPLICATION. THANK YOU!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/190611
Property Id 190611

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5765808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3425 W Monroe St 2 have any available units?
3425 W Monroe St 2 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 3425 W Monroe St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3425 W Monroe St 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3425 W Monroe St 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3425 W Monroe St 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3425 W Monroe St 2 offer parking?
No, 3425 W Monroe St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3425 W Monroe St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3425 W Monroe St 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3425 W Monroe St 2 have a pool?
No, 3425 W Monroe St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3425 W Monroe St 2 have accessible units?
No, 3425 W Monroe St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3425 W Monroe St 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3425 W Monroe St 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3425 W Monroe St 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3425 W Monroe St 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
