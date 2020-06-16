3425 W Monroe St 2

Amenities

East Garfield Park apt includes three bedrooms, a living room, dining room, modern kitchen, a bathroom, a large pantry and storage. Apartment is four blocks from the blue line! No pets allowed. Tenants pay utilities. Section 8 Welcome. Move in fee is $500. WE DO NOT ACCEPT APPLICATIONS ONLINE. PLEASE CALL 773-805-9509 TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING OF THE APARTMENT WHERE YOU WILL BE ABLE TO RECEIVE AN APPLICATION. THANK YOU!

