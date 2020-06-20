3351 N Lawndale Ave 1

Amenities
Unit 1 Available 06/01/20 Updated 2 Bed / 1 Bath w available garage parking - Property Id: 259875
Available 06/01. Renovated 2 Bed/1 Bath Apartment with newer windows, maple Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Microwave, in unit Washer/Dryer, high efficiency tankless water heater, 2 car garage parking available, huge shared enclosed back porch and back yard, large bedrooms with large walk-in closets. Agent owned and managed by Kenton Realty Group, LLC. No security deposit, 1 year lease, $500 move-in fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259875
Property Id 259875
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5695688)