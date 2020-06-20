All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3351 N Lawndale Ave 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3351 N Lawndale Ave 1
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

3351 N Lawndale Ave 1

3351 North Lawndale Avenue · (773) 425-4393
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3351 North Lawndale Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
Avondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 1 Available 06/01/20 Updated 2 Bed / 1 Bath w available garage parking - Property Id: 259875

Available 06/01. Renovated 2 Bed/1 Bath Apartment with newer windows, maple Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Microwave, in unit Washer/Dryer, high efficiency tankless water heater, 2 car garage parking available, huge shared enclosed back porch and back yard, large bedrooms with large walk-in closets. Agent owned and managed by Kenton Realty Group, LLC. No security deposit, 1 year lease, $500 move-in fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259875
Property Id 259875

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5695688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3351 N Lawndale Ave 1 have any available units?
3351 N Lawndale Ave 1 has a unit available for $1,540 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3351 N Lawndale Ave 1 have?
Some of 3351 N Lawndale Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3351 N Lawndale Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3351 N Lawndale Ave 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3351 N Lawndale Ave 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3351 N Lawndale Ave 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3351 N Lawndale Ave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3351 N Lawndale Ave 1 does offer parking.
Does 3351 N Lawndale Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3351 N Lawndale Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3351 N Lawndale Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 3351 N Lawndale Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3351 N Lawndale Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 3351 N Lawndale Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3351 N Lawndale Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3351 N Lawndale Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3351 N Lawndale Ave 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

6700 S Indiana Avenue
6700 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
3350 N Kenmore
3350 North Kenmore Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
8251 S Ellis Ave
8251 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
NEXT
347 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
20 E Scott Apartments
20 E Scott St
Chicago, IL 60610
Irving Courts by Reside
718 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60613
Sheridan Terrace
6725 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
1210 W. Waveland Apt.
1210 West Waveland Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity