Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:39 PM

333 North Canal Street

333 North Canal Street · (312) 560-7676
Location

333 North Canal Street, Chicago, IL 60606
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2201 · Avail. now

$7,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2855 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
valet service
Tier 01! One of the beautiful river views in Chicago. 2855 sq ft floor plan with 11 ft ceilings lives like a SF home. Floor to ceiling windows with drapery and power blinds. Kitchen has granite counters, subzero with a 15ft banquet with storage, separate pantry. Living room contains fireplace and murano glass fixtures. Master suite, marble and granite, dbl vanity, whirlpool, seperate rain shower, walk in closet with additional wall closet, custom moldings. Office/den has built in wine bar / sub zero wine frig, built in humidor, full custom desk and built ins. Family room has custom moldings and lighting. Second bath has dual vanities. Bedroom closets all custom with build ins. Separate laundry room. All rooms wired for TV, including MB. Includes 2 deeded parking spaces and storage room. Full amenity building includes doorman, on site manager, full time engineer and janitorial, valet parking, fitness center, party room with full kitchen, business room, TV room, dry cleaners and receiving room. 2 elevators and freight.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 North Canal Street have any available units?
333 North Canal Street has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 North Canal Street have?
Some of 333 North Canal Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 North Canal Street currently offering any rent specials?
333 North Canal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 North Canal Street pet-friendly?
No, 333 North Canal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 333 North Canal Street offer parking?
Yes, 333 North Canal Street offers parking.
Does 333 North Canal Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 North Canal Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 North Canal Street have a pool?
Yes, 333 North Canal Street has a pool.
Does 333 North Canal Street have accessible units?
No, 333 North Canal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 333 North Canal Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 North Canal Street has units with dishwashers.
