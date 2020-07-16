333 North Canal Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage valet service

Tier 01! One of the beautiful river views in Chicago. 2855 sq ft floor plan with 11 ft ceilings lives like a SF home. Floor to ceiling windows with drapery and power blinds. Kitchen has granite counters, subzero with a 15ft banquet with storage, separate pantry. Living room contains fireplace and murano glass fixtures. Master suite, marble and granite, dbl vanity, whirlpool, seperate rain shower, walk in closet with additional wall closet, custom moldings. Office/den has built in wine bar / sub zero wine frig, built in humidor, full custom desk and built ins. Family room has custom moldings and lighting. Second bath has dual vanities. Bedroom closets all custom with build ins. Separate laundry room. All rooms wired for TV, including MB. Includes 2 deeded parking spaces and storage room. Full amenity building includes doorman, on site manager, full time engineer and janitorial, valet parking, fitness center, party room with full kitchen, business room, TV room, dry cleaners and receiving room. 2 elevators and freight.