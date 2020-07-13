7316 S Jeffery Blvd

Amenities
This 34-unit building in South Shore, Chicago features On-Site Laundry and Security Cameras. Apartments may include Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floors, Free Heat, Phone Entry Intercom and Pre-Wired Phone/Cable. Walking distance to Rosenblum Park, Southshore Medical Center and Jordan Valley Foods. Commute easily via Jeffery & 73rd Street Bus Line or ME Metra Electric at the Bryn Mawr stop. Pets are welcome! Section 8 is accepted. Call today to hear about our current specials and to schedule your showing!