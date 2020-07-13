All apartments in Chicago
7316 S Jeffery Blvd
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

7316 S Jeffery Blvd

7316 S Jeffery Blvd · (312) 878-2743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7316 S Jeffery Blvd, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1962-103 · Avail. now

$980

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 7316 S Jeffery Blvd.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
This 34-unit building in South Shore, Chicago features On-Site Laundry and Security Cameras. Apartments may include Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floors, Free Heat, Phone Entry Intercom and Pre-Wired Phone/Cable. Walking distance to Rosenblum Park, Southshore Medical Center and Jordan Valley Foods. Commute easily via Jeffery & 73rd Street Bus Line or ME Metra Electric at the Bryn Mawr stop. Pets are welcome! Section 8 is accepted. Call today to hear about our current specials and to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7316 S Jeffery Blvd have any available units?
7316 S Jeffery Blvd has a unit available for $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7316 S Jeffery Blvd have?
Some of 7316 S Jeffery Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7316 S Jeffery Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7316 S Jeffery Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7316 S Jeffery Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7316 S Jeffery Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 7316 S Jeffery Blvd offer parking?
No, 7316 S Jeffery Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 7316 S Jeffery Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7316 S Jeffery Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7316 S Jeffery Blvd have a pool?
No, 7316 S Jeffery Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 7316 S Jeffery Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7316 S Jeffery Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7316 S Jeffery Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7316 S Jeffery Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
