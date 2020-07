Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel carpet oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr concierge parking bike storage garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments lobby online portal

Reside on Jackson is Reside Living's latest building in the West Loop! Featuring one, two & three-bedroom apartments with condo-quality finishes, this West Loop gem is located near the Medical District, the CTA Blue Line and Skinner Elementary School. Reside residents can take advantage of the resident referral program, Reside Athletics, Reside Concierge and our Reside Rewards program which gives residents discounts at local businesses. Reside on Jackson is managed out of the 24 S Morgan office.