630-38 1/2 W Arlington

Amenities
This courtyard building is located on a tree-lined street in Lincoln Park and offers vintage or modern studio and 1-bedroom apartments.
These units include:
FREE Heat
On-site Laundry
Hardwood Floors*
Assigned Building Engineer
Some updated units include Dishwashers, SS Appliances, and Granite Countertops.
*Most, but not all, units have hardwood floors.
The neighborhood has a lively night life, ample shops, various restaurants, and nearby gyms.
Some notable locations within walking distance are:
Diversey Harbor
Lincoln Park Zoo
Lincoln Park Conservatory
Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum
DePaul University
Green City Market, a year-round farmers market
Lincoln Hall
Victory Gardens Theatre
Beaches and beach volleyball courts
…and much, much more!
This building can be easily accessed via the CTA; The Fullerton Red/Brown/Purple line station is about a 10-minute walk away, and the Fullerton (#74), Halsted (#8), Clark (#22), Broadway (#36), Sheridan (#151), and L