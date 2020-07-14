630-38 1/2 W Arlington

Amenities

This courtyard building is located on a tree-lined street in Lincoln Park and offers vintage or modern studio and 1-bedroom apartments.



These units include:



FREE Heat

On-site Laundry

Hardwood Floors*

Assigned Building Engineer



Some updated units include Dishwashers, SS Appliances, and Granite Countertops.

*Most, but not all, units have hardwood floors.



The neighborhood has a lively night life, ample shops, various restaurants, and nearby gyms.



Some notable locations within walking distance are:



Diversey Harbor

Lincoln Park Zoo

Lincoln Park Conservatory

Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum

DePaul University

Green City Market, a year-round farmers market

Lincoln Hall

Victory Gardens Theatre

Beaches and beach volleyball courts



…and much, much more!



This building can be easily accessed via the CTA; The Fullerton Red/Brown/Purple line station is about a 10-minute walk away, and the Fullerton (#74), Halsted (#8), Clark (#22), Broadway (#36), Sheridan (#151), and L