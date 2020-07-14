All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

630-38 1/2 W Arlington

Open Now until 6pm
630 1/2 W Arlington Place · (773) 649-4863
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

630 1/2 W Arlington Place, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 634-26 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 630-63G · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 638-55G · Avail. Aug 1

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit 6385-62G · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 630-38 1/2 W Arlington.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
media room
volleyball court
cats allowed
parking
pet friendly
This courtyard building is located on a tree-lined street in Lincoln Park and offers vintage or modern studio and 1-bedroom apartments.

These units include:

FREE Heat
On-site Laundry
Hardwood Floors*
Assigned Building Engineer

Some updated units include Dishwashers, SS Appliances, and Granite Countertops.
*Most, but not all, units have hardwood floors.

The neighborhood has a lively night life, ample shops, various restaurants, and nearby gyms.

Some notable locations within walking distance are:

Diversey Harbor
Lincoln Park Zoo
Lincoln Park Conservatory
Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum
DePaul University
Green City Market, a year-round farmers market
Lincoln Hall
Victory Gardens Theatre
Beaches and beach volleyball courts

…and much, much more!

This building can be easily accessed via the CTA; The Fullerton Red/Brown/Purple line station is about a 10-minute walk away, and the Fullerton (#74), Halsted (#8), Clark (#22), Broadway (#36), Sheridan (#151), and L

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $0 for Applicant, $50 if Co-Signer
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630-38 1/2 W Arlington have any available units?
630-38 1/2 W Arlington has 4 units available starting at $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 630-38 1/2 W Arlington have?
Some of 630-38 1/2 W Arlington's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630-38 1/2 W Arlington currently offering any rent specials?
630-38 1/2 W Arlington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630-38 1/2 W Arlington pet-friendly?
Yes, 630-38 1/2 W Arlington is pet friendly.
Does 630-38 1/2 W Arlington offer parking?
Yes, 630-38 1/2 W Arlington offers parking.
Does 630-38 1/2 W Arlington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630-38 1/2 W Arlington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630-38 1/2 W Arlington have a pool?
No, 630-38 1/2 W Arlington does not have a pool.
Does 630-38 1/2 W Arlington have accessible units?
No, 630-38 1/2 W Arlington does not have accessible units.
Does 630-38 1/2 W Arlington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 630-38 1/2 W Arlington has units with dishwashers.
